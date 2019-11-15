Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Pittsburgh Pirates soon will have a new general manager, and one former Boston Red Sox figure apparently is in the running.

Toronto Blue Jays vice president of baseball operations Ben Cherington reportedly is one of the final two candidates for Pirates GM. Cherington has spent the last three seasons with the Jays after leaving the Red Sox in 2016, where he spent five seasons as GM and two years as assistant GM.

Milwaukee Brewers vice president and assistant general manager Matt Arnold reportedly is the other candidate being considered for the position.

Pirates GM derby is believed down to Ben Cherington of the Jays and Matt Arnold of the Brewers. Decision shouldn’t be far off. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) November 13, 2019

Only time will tell if Cherington gets the gig.

