Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

It hasn’t been Cam Newton’s season, to say the very least.

The Carolina Panthers quarterback was placed on injured reserve Nov. 5 with a lingering foot issue. Newton hadn’t played in a game since Week 2. The signal caller originally planned to rest and rehab his foot. But now with his season all but over, it appears Newton is thinking about having surgery.

“Newton is now considering surgery to repair the Lisfranc injury in his foot, sources say. The procedure, which would come in the next week or two, has a recovery time of eight-to-10 weeks — three months at the most,” NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported Sunday.

It’s unclear whether Newton will don a Carolina jersey come 2020. As Rapoport pointed out, Newton is set to be paid $18.6 million next year, making him a tradable option.

Only time will tell how this all plays out.

Thumbnail photo via Bob Donnan/USA TODAY Sports Images