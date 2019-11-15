Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

FOXBORO, Mass. — The Philadelphia Eagles will be without their top wide receiver Sunday when they take on the New England Patriots.

The Eagles ruled out wide receiver Alshon Jeffery and linebacker Nigel Bradham on Friday with ankle injuries. The Eagles also placed running back Darren Sproles on injured reserve. Running back Jordan Howard is questionable with a stinger. It seems left tackle Jason Peters will be back in the Eagles’ offense. He was a full participant in Friday’s practice despite a previous knee injury.

The Patriots didn’t rule any players out Friday. Safeties Patrick Chung (heel/chest) and Nate Ebner (ankle/back), rookie running back Damien Harris (hamstring), tight end Matt LaCosse (knee), rookie wide receiver Gunner Olszewski (ankle/hamstring), defensive tackle Danny Shelton (ankle) and outside linebacker John Simon (elbow) are all questionable for Week 11 after being limited in Friday’s practice.

Harris was new to the injury report and likely wouldn’t have been active anyway. Olszewski was back on the injury report after being removed Wednesday.

Thumbnail photo via Jim Brown/USA TODAY Sports Images