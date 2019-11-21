Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Thanksgiving is just around the corner, which means turkey, stuffing and comfort food galore.

But if you could only eat one Thanksgiving dinner dish, which would you choose?

That’s the question posed to players on the New England Patriots one week ahead of the beloved holiday, and some answers are more popular than others.

Check it out:

If you could only eat ONE dish at Thanksgiving dinner, what would it be? pic.twitter.com/LvqOsY7K4i — New England Patriots (@Patriots) November 21, 2019

Which dish would you choose?

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images