The Super Bowl LII rematch is here.

The Patriots look to avenge their 41-33 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles as they come off a Week 10 bye, giving New England two full weeks to prepare for the team that beat it in Minneapolis nearly two years ago. And having the No. 1 defense in the league should play in New England’s favor, especially against Philadelphia’s banged-up offense.

But the Eagles enter Sunday’s contest at Lincoln Financial FIeld tied with the Dallas Cowboys for first place in the NFC East, and have only lost one game at home this season. For a full preview of the matchup, check out the NESN Pregame Chat, as NESN.com’s Michaela Vernerva is joined by former New England linebacker and three-time Super Bowl champion Matt Chatham.

You can watch the NESN Pregame Chat in the video above.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports