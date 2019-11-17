Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Well, it all comes down to this.

Denny Hamlin, Kyle Busch, Kevin Harvick and Martin Truex Jr. are set to compete for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series championship Sunday afternoon in the Ford EcoBoost 400. The rest of the field at Homestead-Miami Speedway will get out of the way — in all likelihood.

The rules are simple: The order that the four qualifying drivers finish will determine the final standings.

Hamlin, the only driver of the four without a championship on his resume, will start on the pole alongside Harvick, while Truex, Busch and Joey Logano round out the top five.

Here’s how and when to watch the 2019 NASCAR Cup Series championship race online and on TV:

When: Sunday, Nov. 17 at 3 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

Live stream: FuboTV — free trial | NBC Sports

Thumbnail photo via Peter Casey/USA TODAY Sports Images