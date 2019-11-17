Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Tony Gonzalez and Rob Gronkowski are considered by many to be the two greatest tight ends in NFL history. So, the thought of both of them on the same team is a scary thought for most football fans.

However, that fantasy nearly became a reality.

During “FOX NFL Sunday,” Gonzalez revealed that almost joined the Patriots to team up with Gronkowski.

“That almost happened, do you know that?” Gonzalez asked Gronkowski.

“I was waiting for you to come to New England … I was waiting,” Gronkowski replied.

Take a look:

Would there have been a better TE duo than Gronk and Tony Gonzalez? 🔥 The two of them reveal how they were almost teammates in the NFL 🤯 pic.twitter.com/KA6bGMGQxC — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) November 17, 2019

Neither Gonzalez nor Gronkowski provided any further information.

In other Gronkowski-related news, he spent much of the weekend fueling speculation of a potential comeback. Never a dull moment.

