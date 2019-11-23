Fenway Park hasn’t hosted a Major League Baseball Game since 1999 when Pedro Martinez struck out five batters over two innings of work for the American League.

But could America’s Most Beloved Ballpark be in line to host another one in the near future? Sam Kennedy is hopeful. The Red Sox president and CEO spoke Friday at the groundbreaking ceremony for the MGM Music Hall at Fenway and said he’s been in talks about the possibility.

“We would love to have an All-Star Game here,” Kennedy said, per The Boston Globe. “In fact, I talked to some of the folks at MLB about the possibility. We need to work and figure out a time that would work for the convention centers. But we’ve told MLB that we would like to host.

“We’d like to make it happen (again) in the near future.”

While the “near future” could be in two years or five, it’s still certainly fun to think about the possibility of a Mid-Summer Classic being played at Fenway Park with some of MLB’s best players.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images