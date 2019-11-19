Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Jackie Bradley Jr. has been known to make some ridiculous highlight-reel catches throughout the course of his career.

And now he’s being recognized for one effort in particular from early in the 2019 season.

The Red Sox center fielder saved the game for Boston on May 8 with a spectacular catch to rob Baltimore Orioles’ Trey Mancini of what would have been the walk-off home run in the bottom of the 11th inning. But Bradley showcased his athleticism, got above the wall and reeled the ball back in.

The play earned him MLB Network’s “Play of the Year.”

Re-live it below:

Boston would go on to win 2-1 in 12 innings.

Thumbnail photo via Jon Durr/USA TODAY Sports Images