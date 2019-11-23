Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Robert Williams has an incredible amount of upside, which is one of the many reasons the Boston Celtics took him with the 27th overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft.

But according to Williams, he’s been slacking a bit of late and needs to tighten up.

“I feel like I’ve been slacking a little bit. I feel like I haven’t delivered for my team,” Williams told MassLive’s Tom Westerholm. “I feel like I’m missing areas where I should be, a couple help side times, knowing when to stay down, going for steals. I feel like I’m making simple mistakes that I gotta tighten up on.”

Some “slacking” or underperforming always is expected when a player still is developing. After all, he’s played just 44 NBA games to this point, so he still has quite a ways to go. But for a player who fell on draft boards due to work ethic and motor concerns, it’s promising to see him pressing for improvements this early in his career.

Williams is averaging 4.3 points and 4.7 rebounds on 76.7 percent shooting in 14.1 minutes per game this season.

The Celtics wrap up their five-game road trip Friday night at Pepsi Center when they take on the Denver Nuggets. Tip-off is set for 9 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports Images