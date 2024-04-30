How Celtics’ Jayson Tatum Reacted To Kristaps Porzingis’ Injury

The Celtics and their fans received a scare Monday night in Miami.

Kristaps Porzingis came up lame following a non-contact sequence in the second quarter of Boston’s Game 4 matchup with the Heat. The versatile big man immediately exited the contest, and according to ESPN’s Tim Bontemps, Porzingis headed straight to the locker room with his jersey over his head.

The Celtics managed to earn a 102-88 win despite playing the entire second half without Porzingis. After the game, which put Miami on the brink of elimination, Jayson Tatum reacted to Porzingis’ injury without knowing the severity of his teammate’s situation.

“I hope it’s not too serious,” Tatum told reporters, per MassLive. “I hope that he can recover as fast as possible in the safest manner. And I just hope that he’s OK. …We’re going to have to play different but next-man-up mentality for however long, if, you know, we are without him. I don’t know anything but just next-man-up and find a way to win a game.”

Story continues below advertisement

Fortunately for Porzingis and the Celtics, they appear to have dodged a bullet. The 28-year-old posted an encouraging message on social media Monday night and ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Porzingis did not sustain an Achilles injury.

While it doesn’t sound like Porzingis will be sidelined for an extended time, don’t be surprised if he doesn’t suit up Wednesday night. Tatum and company should be able to take care of business without the eighth-year pro and eliminate Miami in Game 5 at TD Garden.