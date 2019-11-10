Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Celtics have won seven consecutive games after wrapping up their three-game road trip with a win in San Antonio, but let’s not forget the Maine Red Claws, Boston’s G League affiliate.

Maine opened its season against the Delaware Blue Coats on Saturday night with a massive 148-125 win, and members of the Celtics’ 2019 draft class led the charge in a big way.

Second-round selection Tremont Waters poured in 28 points, four rebounds and three assists on 9-of-18 shooting, while No. 14 overall pick Romeo Langford posted 27 points, six blocks, five rebounds and two assists on 10-of-15 shooting. Tacko Fall grabbed a double-double in his G League debut, with 13 points and 11 rebounds in 25 minutes.

Here’s a look at one of Waters’ seven 3-pointers:

And here’s some highlights from Langford’s 27-point effort:

27 PTS | 6 BLK | 5 REB | 2 AST@Celtics assignee Romeo Langford made his presence felt in his #NBAGLeague debut with the @maineredclaws ☘️@yeahyeah22 pic.twitter.com/4JW4pcqP5d — NBA G League (@nbagleague) November 10, 2019

The Red Claws’ blowout of the Blue Coats serves as a preview of what should be an extremely entertaining 2019-20 campaign.

Waters and Fall fill Boston’s two two-way contract slots, meaning they’ll spend the majority of the season in Maine. The two players can spend no more than 45 days with the Celtics during the regular season, per two-way regulations.

Langford will go back-and-forth between Boston and Maine quite a bit, as the Celtics would like the lottery pick to get as many reps in as possible. Gordon Hayward’s recent injury could change that however, as Boston will need some extra wing depth.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images