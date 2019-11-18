Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Patriots only accounted for one touchdown pass Sunday afternoon, and it didn’t come off the arm of arguably the greatest quarterback who’s ever lived.

Tom Brady took the snap on New England’s lone TD against the Philadelphia Eagles, but it was Julian Edelman who ultimately threw a 15-yard dime to Phillip Dorsett in the end zone at Lincoln Financial Field. Edelman’s strike proved to be the difference in the Pats’ 17-10 win over the Birds.

Brady after the game peeled back the curtain a bit on New England’s trickeration. According to the 42-year-old’s Instagram story late Sunday night, he asked his favorite target if he wanted to let one fly prior to the play.

Yeah, we have a feeling Edelman had no hesitation jumping at the opportunity.

It wasn’t all fun and games for Brady following New England’s ninth win of the season, though. The star signal-caller after the game didn’t hide his frustration over the mediocre performance by the Patriots offense, which once again was bailed out by the team’s stellar defense.

Thumbnail photo via Douglas DeFelice/USA TODAY Sports Images