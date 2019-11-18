Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

N’Keal Harry made his much-anticipated NFL debut Sunday against the Eagles and played quite a bit in the Patriots’ 17-10 win.

Harry was selected 32nd overall by New England in the 2019 NFL Draft, but only appeared in the preseason opener against the Detroit Lions. He landed on injured reserve Sept. 2. and missed the Patriots’ first eight games. Harry was eligible to play in Week 9 against the Baltimore Ravens, but was made inactive before New England’s first loss of the year.

But that all changed Sunday when the Arizona State product made three catches on four targets for 18 yards at Lincoln Financial Field. Harry was used more frequently in the game after Phillip Dorsett left the game after a 15-yard touchdown pass from Julian Edelman with a head injury.

The 21-year-old said postgame it was “great” to be on the gridiron and that he was “excited” to keep moving forward. And he took time to react to his debut on Twitter with a simple tweet.

“Glory be to God 🙏🏾💙,” he wrote, quote tweeting a video of his first NFL catch.

He then posted a trio of pictures from the game.

First game in the books. & it’s in the win column‼️ #LFG pic.twitter.com/zVu3bEcq9c — Keal (@NkealHarry15) November 18, 2019

We’d say he’s pretty excited to help the Patriots in the second half of the season, especially with the postseason looming.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images