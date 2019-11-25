Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Bill Belichick was a happy camper Sunday night — and who could blame him?

The Patriots head coach led his team to yet another gritty win as New England earned a 13-9 victory over the Dallas Cowboys in a soggy, ugly affair at Gillette Stadium. Belichick was noticeably chipper in the locker room after the game, something fans can see for themselves in the Patriots’ latest locker room celebration video.

Belichick made it a point to approach rookie receiver N’Keal Harry, who hauled in his first touchdown grab in the victory.

Follow the link in the tweet below to watch that moment and many more:

"It's what we need, it's what we've been working for, it's what we are." BB's postgame speech plus #Patriots locker room celebration after win vs. Cowboys: https://t.co/aH6hUb2CDE — New England Patriots (@Patriots) November 25, 2019

No, we don’t know why Tom Brady didn’t appear in the video, nor do we have any idea why he also has been absent in recent locker room videos.

In any case, Brady, Belichick, Harry and the rest of the Patriots will look to keep the ball rolling next Sunday night when they visit the Houston Texans.

