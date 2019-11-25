Just as the Bruins appeared to be getting healthier, they lose another key part to their roster.

Boston was bit by the injury bug early and often through its first month-plus of the season. And now the B’s (again) can add Patrice Bergeron to the injury report with a lower-body ailment.

The first-line center wasn’t on the ice for Monday’s practice and head coach Bruce Cassidy confirmed Bergeron won’t travel to Montreal or Tuesday’s game against the Canadiens, as well as Wednesday’s game against the Ottawa Senators.

“No timeline on it,” Cassidy said, per the team.. “Similar (injury), same area. They think this is the best way to go for now … just want to make sure that when he’s in the lineup he’s not gonna put himself at further risk. Medical staff will keep on top of it and go from there.”

The actual injury and extent of what is bothering Bergeron was not disclosed, but Cassidy revealed whatever it may be, there hasn’t been talk of surgery.

“I don’t know if it would require similar treatment to make it all go away or not. I haven’t been in those discussions,” he said. “To answer your question, no, (there hasn’t been talk of surgery). Could that come up down the road? I guess it’s possible. But I haven’t poked my nose in that particular avenue of treatment. For me, it’s been, we’re gonna keep him off the ice certain days, other days he’s full go. This time we can’t play him like this because he’ll just aggravate it.”

Boston recalled Jack Studnicka and Brendan Gaunce from Providence to help fill the void Bergeron leaves. The 34-year-old played in Saturday’s thrilling overtime win against the Minnesota Wild and notched four assists.

Some good news for the B’s is the fact David Backes was back at practice wearing a red non-contact jersey. Backes hasn’t played since his scary collision with Scott Sabourin on Nov. 2. The forward was dealing with an upper-body injury which caused him to miss the last 10 games.

Brett Ritchie, who was dealing with an infection, played in Saturday’s win but was held out of practice Monday.

“I think they’re gonna look at a little more long-term, how to deal with it so it doesn’t come back,” Cassidy said, per the team.

Boston travels to Montreal for a date with the Canadiens on Tuesday night. Puck drop from Bell Centre is set for 7 p.m. ET.

