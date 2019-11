Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

He’s at it again, folks.

Brad Marchand is on fire to start the 2019-20 season, and his success continued Monday night against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

That’s right, Marchand’s point streak now sits at 13 games after the winger batted home his ninth goal of the season in the first period off a quick feed from David Pastrnak.

Check it out:

Is there anything that can stop this guy?

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images