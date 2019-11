Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

David Pastrnak cannot be stopped.

The Boston Bruins winger has been on a tear to begin the 2019-20 season, and that trend continued Monday night at TD Garden against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Pastrnak upped Boston’s lead to 3-0 in the second period when he wristed the puck past Pens goalie Matt Murray who barely had a chance at it.

Take a look:

That’s 14 goals in as many games for Pastrnak and has a point in the Bruins’ last 12 games.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images