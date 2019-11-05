Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Brad Marchand called game.

The Boston Bruins held a 3-0 lead at one point before allowing the Pittsburgh Penguins to take a 4-3 lead in the final seconds of the middle period. But Marchand’s second goal of the night help seal the B’s eventual 6-4 win over Pittsburgh on Monday night at TD Garden.

The first-line winger’s shot hit the far post before bouncing off Tristan Jarry’s back and into the net to make it 5-4 with 1:57 left in the game.

Take a look:

The tally marked the fifth point of the night for Marchand and the second time he’s accomplished that feat this season.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images