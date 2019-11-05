Major League Baseball announced the finalists for some prestigious awards Monday night.
We now know who’s been nominated for National and American League Cy Young, Rookie of the Year, MVP, Manager of the Year will be. And while no members of the Boston Red Sox were nominated, there still are some pretty notable names in each category.
Here is the list of all categories and nominees, per BBWAA:
NL Rookie of the Year
Pete Alonso, New York Mets
Mike Soroka, Atlanta Braves
Fernando Tatis Jr., San Siego Padres
Winner announced Nov. 11
AL Rookie of the Year
Yordan Alvarez, Houston Astros
Brandon Lowe, Tampa Bay Rays
John Means, Baltimore Orioles
Winner announced Nov. 11
NL Manager of the Year
Craig Counsell, Milwaukee Brewers
Mike Shildt, St. Louis Cardinals
Brian Snitker, Atlanta Braves
Winner announced Nov. 12
AL Manager of the Year
Rocco Baldelli, Minnesota Twins
Aaron Boone, New York Yankees
Kevin Cash, Tampa Bay Rays
Winner announced Nov. 12
NL Cy Young
Jacob deGrom, New York Mets
Hyun-Jin Ryu, Los Angeles Dodgers
Max Scherzer, Washington Nationals
Winner announced Nov. 13
AL Cy Young
Gerrit Cole, Houston Astros
Charlie Morton, Tampa Bay Rays
Justin Verlander, Houston Astros
Winner announced Nov. 13
NL MVP
Cody Bellinger, Los Angeles Dodgers
Anthony Rendon, Washington Nationals
Christian Yelich, Milwaukee Brewers
Winner announced Nov. 14
AL MVP
Alex Bregman, Houston Astros
Marcus Semien, Oakland Athletics
Mike Trout, Los Angeles Angels
Winner announced Nov. 14
Thumbnail photo via Benny Sieu/USA TODAY Sports Images