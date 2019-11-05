Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Major League Baseball announced the finalists for some prestigious awards Monday night.

We now know who’s been nominated for National and American League Cy Young, Rookie of the Year, MVP, Manager of the Year will be. And while no members of the Boston Red Sox were nominated, there still are some pretty notable names in each category.

Here is the list of all categories and nominees, per BBWAA:

NL Rookie of the Year

Pete Alonso, New York Mets

Mike Soroka, Atlanta Braves

Fernando Tatis Jr., San Siego Padres

Winner announced Nov. 11

AL Rookie of the Year

Yordan Alvarez, Houston Astros

Brandon Lowe, Tampa Bay Rays

John Means, Baltimore Orioles

Winner announced Nov. 11

NL Manager of the Year

Craig Counsell, Milwaukee Brewers

Mike Shildt, St. Louis Cardinals

Brian Snitker, Atlanta Braves

Winner announced Nov. 12

AL Manager of the Year

Rocco Baldelli, Minnesota Twins

Aaron Boone, New York Yankees

Kevin Cash, Tampa Bay Rays

Winner announced Nov. 12

NL Cy Young

Jacob deGrom, New York Mets

Hyun-Jin Ryu, Los Angeles Dodgers

Max Scherzer, Washington Nationals

Winner announced Nov. 13

AL Cy Young

Gerrit Cole, Houston Astros

Charlie Morton, Tampa Bay Rays

Justin Verlander, Houston Astros

Winner announced Nov. 13

NL MVP

Cody Bellinger, Los Angeles Dodgers

Anthony Rendon, Washington Nationals

Christian Yelich, Milwaukee Brewers

Winner announced Nov. 14

AL MVP

Alex Bregman, Houston Astros

Marcus Semien, Oakland Athletics

Mike Trout, Los Angeles Angels

Winner announced Nov. 14

Thumbnail photo via Benny Sieu/USA TODAY Sports Images