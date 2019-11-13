Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

As the Major League Baseball general managers’ meetings begin to heat up, a Boston Red Sox prospect is lighting up the radar gun overseas for Team USA.

The Red Sox selected Navy’s Noah Song in the 2019 MLB Draft, and many fans now are their first chance to see the right-hander in action as he plays for Team USA in the WBSC Premier12 international baseball tournament. Song really turned some heads Wednesday morning in Tokyo thanks to his blazing fastball.

Song, 22, came on in relief and wasted no time in delivering the fastest pitch of the tournament, which clocked in at 158 kilometers per hour (99 mph).

Watch Song’s impressive heater in the video below.

In an offseason of uncertainty, the Red Sox might have something special in Song, although it’s unclear what the future holds for him. Song currently is committed to a service requirement for the next two years and is scheduled to attend flight school, but it’s possible he could receive a deferment.

Song is the Red Sox’s No. 8 prospect, according to SoxProspects.com.

