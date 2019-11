Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Red Sox will take their next step toward the Heart of the Commonwealth on Monday night.

The organization’s decision to move its Triple-A club from Pawtucket, R.I., to Worcester will continue when the franchise announces its team name and logo Monday night.

Red Sox fans can watch the “Festive Reveal” on NESN or tune in online by watching it NESNgo.com or on the NESN app for iOS or Google Play. The ceremony starts at 7 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images