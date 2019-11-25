Jason Garrett’s days in Dallas are numbered.

That’s what Rex Ryan believes, at least.

The Cowboys turned in a relatively listless performance Sunday when they suffered their second loss in three games. Dallas wasn’t blown out by the New England Patriots, but at no point during the Week 12 game did it really feel like America’s Team was going to leave Gillette Stadium with a win.

Franchise owner Jerry Jones made his frustration abundantly clear after the game, which included a few digs at Garrett. Ryan believes Jones’ remarks spoke volumes about Garrett’s job security.

“Oh, he’s done. Finally, Jason Garrett is done,” Ryan said Monday on ESPN’s “Get Up.” “Look, he’s had nine lives, he ain’t getting 10. The only way he can keep his job is if this team goes to the Super Bowl, in my opinion, and that’s not happening. They have two playoff wins in 10 years. We talk about it every single year, about how, ‘Hey, he’s on the hot seat.’ Dude, he ought to be getting boxes to his house because I’ve never heard an owner, in all my years, talk about his coach like this.”

Things are lining up for Garrett to lose his job. The Cowboys, who feature one of the NFL’s top rosters purely from a talent standpoint, just might let a postseason berth slip through the fingers, and Garrett is on an expiring contract. Even if Dallas holds onto its NFC East lead, it would be tough to imagine it lasting very long in the NFC playoffs.

But should Garrett get the boot, he might not be out of a job for long. NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported Sunday there could be mutual interest between Garrett and the New York Giants in the offseason.

