The Celtics will reunite with an old friend Wednesday night at TD Garden.

Isaiah Thomas returns to Boston for the first time as a starter as the Washington Wizards visit the C’s. The veteran guard has visualized dropping 50 points against his former team, and the Wizards might need all of them if they want to halt Boston’s win streak at eight.

Here’s how to watch Wizards vs. Celtics online:

When: Wednesday, Nov. 13 at 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Boston

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | NBC Sports Boston

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images