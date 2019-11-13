Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

One beloved game show won’t allow the Seattle Seahawks to live down their most painful moment.

“Jeopardy!” on Tuesday seemingly trolled the Seahawks with a question that hearkens back to their Super Bowl XLIX loss to the New England Patriots. NFL fans know the story well: Seattle was trailing 28-24 with 26 seconds remaining and had the ball on New England’s 1-yard line when Seahawaks coaches made one of the most infamous play calls in NFL history.

“If this team had just handed it to Marshawn Lynch instead of calling a pass from the one in Super Bowl 49…”, “Jeopardy!” asked.

Malcom Butler’s interception of Russell Wilson’s pass clinched the Patriots’ fourth Super Bowl title. It’s a defining moment in Patriots and NFL history and will live on in the memories of NFL, and “Jeopardy!” fans apparently, through the ages.

