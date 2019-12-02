Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Will France Football confirm 2019 as a banner year for Lionel Messi, Virgil van Dijk or someone else?

Most believe the soccer superstars are the leading contenders for the 2019 Ballon d’Or award, which France Football will announce Monday in Paris at a ceremony. Netherlands and Liverpool superstar van Dijk in August won UEFA’s Men’s Player Of The Year Award for 2018-19, and FIFA in September named FC Barcelona and Argentina superstar Messi as 2019’s Best Men’s Player.

Van Dijk is the headliner among the seven Liverpool stars, whom France Football named to the shortlist for the Ballon d’Or.

The 30-man Ballon d'Or shortlist 🏆 pic.twitter.com/ZX10jwDkFT — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) October 21, 2019

Will van Dijk, or perhaps another of the Reds, parade the coveted trophy, one of soccer’s most prestigious individual accolades, at Anfield for the first time since Michael Owen did so in 2001?

Here’s how to 2019 Ballon d’Or ceremony.

When: Monday, Dec. 2, at 2:30 p.m. ET

Live Stream: Facebook Live via France Football

Thumbnail photo via LiverpoolFC.com