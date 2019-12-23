Throughout the weekly unveiling of the NFL 100 All-Time Team, hosts Rich Eisen, Cris Collinsworth and Bill Belichick have been joined by a who’s who of NFL greats, from Jim Brown to Randy Moss to Lawrence Taylor to Ed Reed.

Next on that list: Tom Brady.

The New England Patriots quarterback, whose inclusion on the All-Time Team was announced Sunday night, will appear on Friday night’s series finale, offering insight on the 10 QBs selected to the squad.

In an interview with WEEI’s “Greg Hill Show” on Monday, Brady called his appearance on the prerecorded two-hour special “a fun day” and “very surreal.”

Belichick, who’s previously said helping select and announce the All-Time Team made him a better coach, offered additional insight during his Monday morning conference call.

“I would second Tom’s comments,” the Patriots coach said. “… All of that was a great experience for me. I really appreciate the opportunity and was honored to do it, and spending time with Tom on the set was awesome. We’ve been through so many great moments together, both on and off the field, in terms of the actual football game itself, but all the preparation that leads up to it and the competition that’s involved there with other coaches, players, teams, and so forth.

“It was great to talk about those and think back and reflect on some of the great moments that we’ve shared together and how much hard work and the other part of the experiences that went into those moments — not just the result of the play, or a game, or even a season, but all of the things that you think about. I mean, those things don’t just happen. There’s miles and miles and miles that are covered before you actually get that final yard, or few yards, or whatever it is that determines games, and ultimately seasons.

“So, yeah, it was tremendous. It was great. It was great to be with Tom. It was great to be with the other studio guests, as well, because it’s a very, very special group and they all have something in their own personal great history to share that we can all — and I can — learn from.”

The show airs at 8 p.m. ET on Friday on NFL Network.

