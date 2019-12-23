Boston Celtics fans aren’t the only ones who believe Jayson Tatum has played at an All-Star level this season.
Tatum racked up a career-high 39 points to go along with 12 rebounds and two assists Sunday night in his team’s blowout win over the Charlotte Hornets. The performance left a positive impression on many, including NBA guard Nick Young, otherwise known as “Swaggy P.”
Check out his reaction to Tatum’s big night:
Tatum = All Star
— Nick Young (@NickSwagyPYoung) December 23, 2019
So, is Tatum an All-Star?
The third-year forward is averaging 21.6 points, 7.1 rebounds and 2.8 assists through 27 games. The numbers speak for themselves, but the fact that Tatum is excelling for a Celtics that is second in the Eastern Conference should help his case, as well.
the 2019-20 NBA All-Star Game starters will be revealed Jan. 23, with the reserves being announced Jan. 30.
