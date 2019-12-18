Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Buffalo Bills coach Sean McDermott had no comment Wednesday on an incident that occurred before his team’s Week 4 loss to the New England Patriots.

Near the end of pregame warmups, McDermott was seen accosting two Patriots staffers, including Bill Belichick’s youngest son, Brian, a coaching assistant. A brief argument ensued, with McDermott appearing to tell Belichick and the other staffer to vacate the field.

Sean McDermott shooing a couple of Patriots staffers off the field who were watching the end of #Bills warmups.

McDermott appears pretty unhappy#BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/6CV8a0sOQc — Thad Brown (@thadbrown7) September 29, 2019

The Patriots went on to win 16-10 thanks to a blocked-punt touchdown and four interceptions, and McDermott was not asked about the altercation during his postgame news conference, the bulk of which focused on the Jonathan Jones hit that concussed Bills quarterback Josh Allen.

With the Patriots and Bills set to square off again this Saturday at Gillette Stadium, McDermott was asked during a conference call with New England reporters what precipitated the disagreement and whether he’s discussed it with the Patriots’ coaching staff.

“I’m not going to comment on that,” McDermott replied. “That was last game. I don’t think it’s worth getting into.”

The 11-3 Patriots and 10-4 Bills both clinched playoff spots last week. New England can secure its 11th consecutive AFC East title with a win in Week 16.

Thumbnail photo via Mark Konezny/USA TODAY Sports Images