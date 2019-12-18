Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Whether he likes it or not, Gerrit Cole’s beard-growing days are over — for the next decade, at least.

The New York Yankees on Wednesday formally introduced Cole, whom they signed to a nine-year, $324 million contract. The press conference offered fans their first look at a clean-shaven Cole, who has rocked facial scruff for the bulk of his career.

And he’ll have to keep the stubble at a minimum, as the Yankees famously bar their players from growing facial hair beyond mustaches.

Take a look:

Weird.

Here are the highlights from Cole’s presser, which was loaded with pandering that bordered on insufferable:

So Yankee fans, how you feeling?! pic.twitter.com/sbBQoFxta1 — MLB (@MLB) December 18, 2019

Officially put in Pinstripes. pic.twitter.com/TMgzFCoGUM — New York Yankees (@Yankees) December 18, 2019

Gerrit Cole is officially a New York Yankee. And brought the sign he held as an 11-year-old at the 2001 World Series to his introductory press conference. pic.twitter.com/KxfueNg5Np — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 18, 2019

Regardless of how you feel about Cole’s contract, the Yankees’ anti-beard legislation or the Bronx Bombers as a whole, the fact remains New York now has arguably the best pitcher in baseball.

Thankfully for Red Sox fans, Boston actually has a solid history against the hard-throwing right-hander.

Thumbnail photo via Noah K. Murray/USA TODAY Sports Images