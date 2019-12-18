Whether he likes it or not, Gerrit Cole’s beard-growing days are over — for the next decade, at least.
The New York Yankees on Wednesday formally introduced Cole, whom they signed to a nine-year, $324 million contract. The press conference offered fans their first look at a clean-shaven Cole, who has rocked facial scruff for the bulk of his career.
And he’ll have to keep the stubble at a minimum, as the Yankees famously bar their players from growing facial hair beyond mustaches.
Take a look:
Weird.
Here are the highlights from Cole’s presser, which was loaded with pandering that bordered on insufferable:
So Yankee fans, how you feeling?!
— MLB (@MLB) December 18, 2019
Officially put in Pinstripes.
— New York Yankees (@Yankees) December 18, 2019
Gerrit Cole is officially a New York Yankee.
Gerrit Cole is officially a New York Yankee.

And brought the sign he held as an 11-year-old at the 2001 World Series to his introductory press conference.
— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 18, 2019
Regardless of how you feel about Cole’s contract, the Yankees’ anti-beard legislation or the Bronx Bombers as a whole, the fact remains New York now has arguably the best pitcher in baseball.
Thankfully for Red Sox fans, Boston actually has a solid history against the hard-throwing right-hander.
