BOSTON — The Bruins may have earned a point out of Tuesday’s 4-3 overtime loss to the Kings, but it’s not enough for Bruce Cassidy.

It wasn’t for lack of chances for Boston to put the game away against Los Angeles, but lack of converting on those chances that ultimately led to the loss. Cassidy harped on how he though his team did enough to win the game, but getting just one of a possible two points doesn’t sit well with the head coach.

“We switched some lines up again,” he said. “Listen, there’s 82 of these. I thought we certainly played well enough to win. Not very happy getting only one point tonight, some nights you’re satisfied. In terms of how we played the game, the process part of it, there was better things than, say, two weeks ago.”

Boston went through a rough, five-game losing skid that featured losses to Chicago Blackhawks and Ottawa Senators. Cassidy called out his second and third lines, saying he needed more from the forwards. They responded in the B’s win over the Florida Panthers last week, with David Krejci and Jake DeBrusk potting goals in the win. And Danton Heinen responded Tuesday with a goal of his own to get the Black and Gold on the board.

But the B’s will need to be able to capitalize on chances and make timely saves if they want to continue a new winning streak against the New York Islanders on Thursday night at TD Garden.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images