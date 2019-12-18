BOSTON — Tuukka Rask made 23 saves between the pipes Tuesday night for the Bruins. But he just couldn’t make that one timely save.

Boston ultimately fell 4-3 to the Los Angeles Kings in overtime at TD Garden. And while the team had plenty of chances to put the game away in the third period, it was timely saves that also caught the B’s in the end.

Rask wasn’t one to make excuses, noting he’s expected to keep his team in the game for the full 60 minutes.

“You’re out there, you gotta give your team a chance to win and make those timely saves,” he said. “Today I didn’t make any. So, that’s the result and you end up losing. … I’m expecting to make those saves every night. Sometimes they squeak by but today there’s that breakaway and even that tying goal there. It doesn’t matter if I don’t see it … there’s three timely saves you don’t make.”

His head coach essentially echoed his sentiments.

“Some of it was we didn’t stop the puck at the other end, too,” Bruce Cassidy said. “I mean, you don’t give up, you expect certain key saves at key times. We didn’t get them, and then we didn’t extend the lead at the key times, so I look at both sides. Certainly did enough offensively to win the hockey game, played well enough defensively. …”

Rask and the rest of the Bruins will look to get back in the win column as they continue their homestand Thursday against the New York Islanders.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images