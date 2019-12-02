Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

We are 27 games into the Boston Bruins’ 2019-20 season and David Pastrnak is halfway to 50 goals.

The top-line winger potted his 25th tally of the season as the first of three unanswered goals in Boston’s 3-1 comeback win over the Montreal Canadiens on Sunday night at TD Garden.

There’s a real possibility Pastrnak reaches the 50-goal mark, something a member of the Bruins hasn’t done since Cam Neely accomplished the feat in 44 games during the 1993-94 season.

But if you ask the 23-year-old, he’s not so worried about the milestone. In fact, he’s doesn’t even seem to be fazed by having 25 goals through the first full two months of the season.

“Nothing,” Pastrnak said when asked what it meant to have 25 goals at the beginning of December, per Boston Sports Journal’s Conor Ryan. “Just gonna enjoy a day off tomorrow and get back to work on Tuesday.”

David Pastrnak on what it means to reach 25 goals by the start of December: “Nothing. Just gonna enjoy a day off tomorrow and get back to work on Tuesday.” — Conor Ryan (@ConorRyan_93) December 2, 2019

Fair enough.

But his 25th goal ranked among some of the NHL’s bests. According to NHL Public Relations, Pastrnak is the 11th different player to score at least 25 goals from the beginning of the season through Dec. 1. Some others to do it? Wayne Gretzky (twice), Mario Lemieux and Brett Hull.

Check out the others:

David Pastrnak of the @NHLBruins is the 11th different player in NHL history to score 25+ goals in a season through games played Dec. 1 and first since Mario Lemieux 27 years ago. #NHLStats pic.twitter.com/VaGuhB84Dh — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) December 2, 2019

Certainly some elite company to be in.

Pastrnak and the rest of the B’s get back to work Tuesday night when they welcome the Carolina Hurricanes to TD Garden.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images