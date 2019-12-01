Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Noon ET: Greetings from Houston, where the New England Patriots will look to extend their winning streak over Texans to nine games tonight on “Sunday Night Football.”

The following 15 players are listed as questionable for the Patriots, who battled injuries and a nasty flu bug this week. All 15 made the trip to Houston, with the sick players reportedly taking a separate plane:

LB Ja’Whaun Bentley, Knee

OT Marcus Cannon, Illness

S Patrick Chung, Illness/Heel/Chest

LB Jamie Collins, Illness

WR Phillip Dorsett, Concussion

S Nate Ebner, Ankle/Back

WR Julian Edelman, Shoulder

OL Jermaine Eluemunor, Illness

CB Stephon Gilmore, Illness

LB Dont’a Hightower, Illness

CB Jason McCourty, Groin

WR Mohamed Sanu, Ankle

WR Matthew Slater, Hamstring

LB Kyle Van Noy, Illness

CB Joejuan Williams, Illness

OT Isaiah Wynn, Illness

Cornerback Jason McCourty (groin), defensive lineman Byron Cowart (head) and tight end Ryan Izzo (illness) have been ruled out. Sanu and Dorsett reportedly are expected to play after missing last week’s win over the Dallas Cowboys, giving Tom Brady a full complement of wide receivers.

The 10-1 Patriots can clinch a playoff spot with a win and a loss by the Pittsburgh Steelers or Oakland Raiders. The 7-4 Texans, who rebounded from a humiliating 41-7 loss to the Baltimore Ravens with a win over the Indianapolis Colts last Thursday, enter today as the No. 3 seed in the AFC behind the Patriots and Ravens.

Texans coach Bill O’Brien never has beaten his old team, going 0-5 against the Patriots during his head-coaching tenure.

Kickoff for tonight’s matchup is set for 8:20 p.m. ET at NRG Stadium. Keep it locked here throughout the day for full pregame coverage.

