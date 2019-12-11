Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Celtics are in Indiana to take on the Pacers, but they’ll have to go without one key player for yet another night.

Marcus Smart (eye infection) has been ruled out of Wednesday’s game, according to the team. This will be the second game he’s missed with the injury.

Robert Williams (left hip soreness) has been ruled out, as well.

Romeo Langford (right ankle sprain), however, is available to play against the Pacers.

“He looks like he’s cleared and ready to go,” Stevens said Wednesday morning.

Tip-off from Bankers Life Fieldhouse is slated for 7 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images