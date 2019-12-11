Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Let’s look at the UEFA Champions League field, now that the contenders have separated themselves from the pretenders.

The Champions League group-stage finales took place Tuesday and Wednesday, with the results confirming which 16 teams would progress to the knockout rounds of European soccer’s elite competition and which of the other 16 wouldn’t.

These eight sides advance as group winners: PSG; Bayern Munich; Manchester City; Juventus; Liverpool; Barcelona; RB Leipzig and Valencia.

These eight teams progress as group runners-up: Real Madrid; Tottenham; Atalanta; Atletico Madrid; Napoli; Dortmund; Lyon and Chelsea.

Round of 16 line-up ✅ Who is looking most like champions? 🤔#UCL pic.twitter.com/ypx3pNd5CW — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) December 11, 2019

This season is the first time under the current UEFA Champions League format that only teams from Europe's top 5 leagues (Spain, England, Germany, Italy and France) have advanced out of the Group Stage. pic.twitter.com/XnHekeymbQ — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) December 11, 2019

UEFA will conduct the Champions League Round of 16 draw at 6 a.m. ET on Monday in Nyon, Switzerland.

The Champions League Round of 16 first legs are scheduled for Feb. 18, 19, 25 and 26. The second legs are scheduled for March 10, 11, 17 and 18.

