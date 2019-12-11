Let’s look at the UEFA Champions League field, now that the contenders have separated themselves from the pretenders.

The Champions League group-stage finales took place Tuesday and Wednesday, with the results confirming which 16 teams would progress to the knockout rounds of European soccer’s elite competition and which of the other 16 wouldn’t.

These eight sides advance as group winners: PSG; Bayern Munich; Manchester City; Juventus; Liverpool; Barcelona; RB Leipzig and Valencia.

These eight teams progress as group runners-up: Real Madrid; Tottenham; Atalanta; Atletico Madrid; Napoli; Dortmund; Lyon and Chelsea.

UEFA will conduct the Champions League Round of 16 draw at 6 a.m. ET on Monday in Nyon, Switzerland.

The Champions League Round of 16 first legs are scheduled for Feb. 18, 19, 25 and 26. The second legs are scheduled for March 10, 11, 17 and 18.

Thumbnail photo via LiverpoolFC.com