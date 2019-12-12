Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

There probably were plenty of people who were excited to congratulate Chaim Bloom on accepting the Red Sox’s chief baseball officer job.

Dave Dombrowski was one of those people.

Dombrowski was fired as Boston’s president of baseball operations in September after a mediocre season after a historic year just 11 months prior that ended in a World Series.

The Sox then turned to Bloom, announcing the hiring of the 36-year-old as the team’s chief baseball officer Oct. 28 — exactly one year after the Red Sox hoisted the World Series trophy. And even though Bloom and Dombrowski weren’t “particularly close” with one another, he still reached out to his successor.

“He was extremely nice. He could not have been classier and more gracious,” Bloom said Wednesday at Major League Baseball’s Winter Meetings, per The Boston Globe’s Peter Abraham. “I can’t say I’ve been particularly close with him over the years, but that’s consistent with all my interactions with him.”

Clearly there are no hard feelings.

Bloom has a busy offseason ahead of him, so it certainly will be worth keeping tabs on what he gets done ahead of the 2020 year.

Thumbnail photo via YouTube screengrab