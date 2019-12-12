Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Celtics will welcome a familiar face back to Boston when the Philadelphia 76ers come to town.

Thursday will be Al Horford’s first appearance at TD Garden since signing with the Sixers in July. Horford spent three seasons with the Celtics, averaging 13.5 points, seven rebounds and 4.6 assists per game and helping the Celtics to three postseason appearances.

Considering the success Horford had in Boston, former teammate Jaylen Brown hopes he’ll be welcomed warmly by the crowd.

“I think he should be celebrated, that’s my opinion,” Brown said, via NBC Sports Boston. “Boston fans, they’re going to do what they want regardless, right? But Al came in here, took this team the farthest it’s been since (the Celtics’ 2008 championship season), he served his time well here. For me, he was a great leader, great person of character every step of the way.

“I know I’ll clap for him when they announce his name, but that’s just me.”

"I think he should be celebrated." @fchwpo talks about Al Horford returning to the TD Garden Thursday night #Celtics #PhilaUnite pic.twitter.com/R3UN5j8GG8 — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) December 12, 2019

We couldn’t agree more.

Thumbnail photo via Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports Images