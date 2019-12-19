The Boston Celtics have convinced some they still have a shot at glory.

A panel of ESPN’s NBA experts on Thursday projected the Celtics’ chances of meeting either the Toronto Raptors or Milwaukee Bucks in the Eastern Conference finals or reaching the NBA Finals. After roughly one-third of the regular season, the Celtics are 18-7 and in second place in the Eastern Conference standings.

While 76.1 percent of ESPN’s NBA insiders predict the Bucks will face the Philadelphia 76ers in the Eastern Conference finals, the Celtics’ surprisingly good start has earned them some votes in the poll. ESPN projects the Celtics have a 10.9 percent chance of facing the Bucks in the ECF and a 2.2 percent chance of meeting the Toronto Raptors at that stage of the postseason.

The Celtics also received 6.5 percent of the ballots cast in a vote over the most likely NBA Finals loser. The Bucks topped that poll with 47.8 percent of the vote, and the Sixers were second with 19.6 percent.

Although ESPN projects Boston as a longshot to reign this season, 10.9 percent of the Worldwide Leader’s NBA experts voted for the Celtics to be the best team in the Eastern Conference over the next three seasons.

ESPN seems to agree with most Celtics observers that times now are good in Boston, and better days are just over the horizon.

