How are your nerves?
Week 16 actually marks the championship round in many leagues, so if you’re still alive at this point, this week might mean quite a lot to you. As such, you can’t afford to make a single mistake, as there’s a good chance you’re facing another team that is rolling in hot into this matchup.
Here are NESN.com’s Week 16 starts and sits:
STARTS
Jameis Winston, QB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Yep, Winston remains erratic. However, he’s been putting up such great numbers, particularity in leagues that value touchdowns, so you have to put preconceived notions about him aside — especially against a leaky Houston Texans pass defense.
Devonta Freeman, RB, Atlanta Falcons
Freeman’s been a bit of a mess lately, but if you look at matchups, he typically thrives when he’s supposed to. The Jaguars rush defense is well below average, which positions Freeman for a big day.
Tyler Boyd, WR, Cincinnati Bengals
You can’t really blame Boyd for being shut down by Stephon Gilmore. He’s looking to rebound in Week 16, and the Miami Dolphins are the exact team that will allow him to get back on track.
Hunter Henry, TE, Los Angeles Chargers
Henry has gone from a stable double-digit point-producer in fantasy to being somewhat phased out of the Chargers offense. However, he’s still capable of big performances and will face a Raiders team he’s done damage against before.
SITS
Baker Mayfield, QB, Cleveland Browns
The Browns remain a trainwreck, and Mayfield has been far from special the last three weeks. He’s set to face the Baltimore Ravens this week, so no thanks.
David Johnson, RB, Arizona Cardinals
It probably seems weird benching someone you likely took with your top pick, but such is life when *checks notes* Kenyan Drake goes scorched earth and effectively eliminates your role.
John Brown, WR, Buffalo Bills
Remember how Gilmore shut down Boyd last week? Yeah, he’s probably going to do just that to Brown on Saturday.
Jack Doyle, TE, Indianapolis Colts
Doyle’s short-lived run as a TE1 appears to be over. You really can’t trust him at this point.
Thumbnail photo via Chuck Cook/USA TODAY Sports Images