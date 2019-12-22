Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Celtics look to make it three straight wins Sunday night against the Charlotte Hornets.

Boston is coming off a blowout win of the Detroit Pistons, which included the crowd nearly blowing the roof off TD Garden when Tacko Fall checked in, while Charlotte looks to turn things around and halt a two-game losing streak.

The C’s have a chance to close out their homestand by picking up their 20th win of the season, but will need to do so without Gordon Hayward (foot), Marcus Smart (eye infection), Robert Williams (hip) and Vincent Poirer (finger).

Here’s how to watch Hornets vs. Celtics online and on TV:

When: Sunday, Dec. 22, at 6 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Boston

Live Stream: NBC Sports Boston

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images