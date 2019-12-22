Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Julian Edelman loves using his Instagram account to post awesome movie-inspired photos after a New England Patriots win.

And the same can be said about the holidays.

The wide receiver took to social media Saturday afternoon to wish everyone a happy Hanukkah. The Jewish holiday begins Saturday at sunset. The picture, of course, came with a bit of humor.

“So it turns out turf isn’t the best surface to spin a dreidel… Happy Hanukkah everybody! 🕎🕎🕎,” he captioned the picture.

Check it out:

We have to say, he’s getting pretty good at this whole photoshop thing.

Thumbnail photo via Mike DiNovo/USA TODAY Sports Images