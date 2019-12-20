On Monday, Jaylen Brown appeared to take some heat off of former teammate Kyrie Irving, who continues to be the focus of the Boston Celtics’ 2018-19 season woes.

But apparently, the swingman wasn’t a huge fan of how his comments were portrayed.

For those who missed it, here’s what Brown originally told Heavy.com’s Brandon Robinson:

Kyrie got a lot of the blame and was undeserving. It wasn’t his fault that certain guys couldn’t take a step back. It wasn’t his fault. That was the front office and the coach’s fault. He gets a lot of that blame because he was the star. But a lot of that should be on the organization and coaching staff. It’s in the past. Kyrie is in a better place in Brooklyn, somewhere his roots are. He’ll be fine.

But now, he’s refuting what was written.

“I think it was a misquote, for sure, but to be honest I’m tired of talking about it and tired of being asked about it,” Brown told The Boston Globe’s Gary Washburn. “It definitely, I would say, was a misquote. It didn’t come off the way I said it, the way it was written with a narrative where (the writer) already wrote the story the way he wanted to write the story but it definitely wasn’t intended in that manner. But I’m tired of being asked about it to be honest.”

But there are two sides to every story. And Robinson gave his during an appearance on WEEI’s “Dale & Keefe” on Thursday.

“Do you blame Jaylen Brown for saying that?” Robinson said. “New York is my market, don’t hate me, but I have a great respect for Boston at large. And you guys are passionate fans. You guys love your stars, criticize them, hate them if they need to be. But if Jaylen Brown said that to me, which he did, and he wanted kind of calm the fan base, I get it.

“Jaylen is 23 years old. Jaylen Brown is looking to compete for a championship in the next couple years with Boston, and I would say I probably would have said the same thing. I don’t agree with it, but I get where he’s going with it.”

So, who’s telling the truth here? We’ll let you decide.

