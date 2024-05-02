Celtics Forward Unsung Hero Of Game 5 In Kristaps Porzingis’ Absence

BOSTON — Kristaps Porzingis being sidelined with a calf injury could have thrown the Boston Celtics all out of sorts in Game 5 against the Miami Heat.

But the Celtics inserted Al Horford into the starting lineup and Boston just kept rolling.

Horford didn’t put together a dominant performance in Boston’s 118-84 rout of the Heat on Wednesday night at TD Garden, but his effort and on-court presence proved vital with the Celtics not having Porzingis.

The longtime veteran was a steadying force for the Celtics, making the right plays at the right time on both ends of the court while adding the perfect amount of emotion to help Boston close out the Heat.

“Al kind of sets the temperature for us with just his ability to impact the game basketball-wise, but like you said, also with his personality and aggressiveness,” Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla said. “He set the table for us tonight, he set the tone for us and everybody followed suit.”

It’s quite the luxury for the Celtics to be able to plug someone as experienced as Horford into the starting five after Porzingis went down. Having Horford should allow the Celtics to breathe a little easier than if they had to rely heavily on Luke Kornet to fill Porzingis’ shoes.

Horford scored just eight points on 3-for-4 shooting to go along with six rebounds and three steals in 23 minutes in Game 5. But he gave the Celtics exactly what they needed.

He played solid interior defense and helped Boston’s offense continue to run smoothly and efficiently, including splashing in a 3-pointer from the wing off a pass from Jaylen Brown in a dominant first quarter for the Celtics.

Horford also played a role in Boston controlling the boards as the Celtics outrebounded the Heat, 56-29. Perhaps the highlight of the night from Horford was when he grabbed an offensive rebound off a Derrick White missed 3-pointer midway through the second quarter. He then kicked the ball back out to Brown, who missed his long-range attempt. But Horford was still battling down low and his tenacious effort caused a loose ball foul on Caleb Martin.

After the whistle blew, Horford pumped his fists in front of the Celtics bench while his teammates and the home crowd cheered him on.

It was indicative of how much Horford is not only beloved, but means to this Celtics team. And he means even more now with Porzingis on the shelf.

“Obviously we miss (Porzingis) but Al steps up and does a little bit of everything for us,” White said. “It’s different, but it’s still effective.”