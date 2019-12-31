Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Jaylen Brown is having a strong season and was rewarded for his efforts Monday.

The Boston Celtics was forward the NBA’s Eastern Conference Player of the Week for the week of Dec. 23. This marks the first time Brown has earned the honor in his four-year career.

Brown averaged a team-high 27 points and shot 62.2 percent from the floor while making 57.9 percent of his 3-point shots. The 23-year-old also averaged 6.7 rebounds, 2.3 assists and had a steal over the course of Boston’s three-game week against the Toronto Raptors and Cleveland Cavaliers. He was the only Eastern Conference competitor to produce at least 25.0 points on 60.0% shooting throughout the week, according to a team-provided press release.

The fourth-year forward notched a career-high 34 points against the Cavaliers on Dec. 27 and 30 on Christmas Day against the Raptors, the first time he put up at least 30 points in back-to-back games.

This also marks the first time a Celtics player earned the honor since Isaiah Thomas did so in Feb. 2017.

Brown looks to continue his recent hot streak Tuesday when the C’s take on the Charlotte Hornets at 3 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Daniel Dunn/USA TODAY Sports Images