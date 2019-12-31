Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The New York Jets’ season did not end how they would have liked, especially after signing some big names in the offseason including Le’Veon Bell.

Bell signed a four-year with New York and didn’t have the standout season he was expected to. The running back rushed for just 789 yards with three touchdowns and a career-low 3.2 yards per carry.

New York (again) will miss the playoffs this year and head coach Adam Gase was asked if he’d want Bell back in a Jets uniform next year. His response likely was something Bell didn’t want to hear.

“He’s under contract for three more years,” he said via Bleacher Report. “You can ask Joe (Douglas) tomorrow.”

Bell responded Monday on Twitter, quote tweeting his head coach’s response with a gif of Michael Scott from “The Office.”

The Jets’ offseason should be interesting, to say the least.

Thumbnail photo via Noah K. Murray/USA TODAY Sports Images