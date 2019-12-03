Kemba Walker had just two winning seasons during his eight-year stint with the Charlotte Hornets, but it’s quickly become clear to the All-Star point guard that things are going to be different in Boston.

The Celtics defeated the New York Knicks on Sunday, but Walker finished with 16 points on a mere 6-of-18 shooting. Despite the star’s average day, Boston had no problem completing a nine-point win thanks to 30 points from Jayson Tatum, and an additional 28 from Jaylen Brown. Walker sounded pretty thrilled with the effort following the win.

“For me to not have a great shooting night and still get a win?” Walker said, per MassLive’s Tom Westerholm. “That hasn’t happened much over the course of my career. So I’m excited about it.

“I’m loving it, especially when I’m not shooting the ball as well as I would like to,” Walker added. “It’s fun to watch, man. These dudes (Tatum and Brown) are so talented, especially for their age. It just makes life easier for me.”

Walker often needed to be unconscious from the floor if the Hornets were going to have a shot at winning during his eight years in Charlotte, so it’s no surprise he’s enjoying a little less pressure in his new home. The continued development of Tatum and Brown comes as good news for the entire Celtics organization.

The three-time All-Star is averaging 21.6 points, 4.7 rebounds and five assists through 18 games in Boston.

Thumbnail photo via Noah K. Murray/USA TODAY Sports Images