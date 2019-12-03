Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Welcome to the Major League Baseball offseason, folks.

The Red Sox were busy Monday, trading catcher Sandy Leon to the Cleveland Indians for Adenys Bautista. After Boston bid farewell on Twitter to Leon, it then announced it would not tender 2020 contracts to Marco Hernandez and Josh Osich.

Hernandez appeared in 61 games over an injury-riddled three seasons with the Red Sox and hit two home runs with 11 RBIs. Osich was claimed off waivers by Boston from the Chicago White Sox on Oct. 31. The duo now are free agents.

Aside from Hernandez and Osich, the Red Sox will tender 2020 contracts to the remaining 27 eligible players, including Jackie Bradley Jr., Heath Hembree and Ryan Brasier. The team already has seven players under contract next year with Chris Sale, Xander Bogaerts and J.D. Martinez being among those seven.

Boston’s 40-man roster now is at 34.

