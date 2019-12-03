N’Keal Harry was intercepted in the first quarter of Sunday’s game between the Patriots and Texans and played just 10 snaps for the remainder of the contest.

Bradley Roby picked off Harry and Houston scored on the drive, eventually beating New England 28-22 at NRG Stadium. Many questioned whether the INT led to limited playing time for the wide receiver despite Tom Brady and Co. already being thin at the position.

But head coach Bill Belichick said that was not the case.

“That definitely wasn’t it,” he said during his weekly appearance on WEEI’s “Ordway, Merloni and Fauria, as transcribed by WEEI. “As the game unfolded you try and do the things that are working for you, the things that are most successful, and try and build on those. That is what we try to do, that is what we usually do do, I would say. Look, there were plenty of mistakes in that game to go around. Everyone (made them). It is not any one player. Even though you may try to pinpoint somebody, that’s definitely not the case. We all have to do a better job — players, coaches.

“We’ll just keep working at it,” Belichick added. “I think everybody can do a better job. We’ll all pitch in and try and be more productive and more efficient.”

The Patriots have a crucial Week 14 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday at Gillette Stadium. They no longer control their own destiny for home-field advantage throughout the playoffs, so every win matters now until the end of the regular season.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images