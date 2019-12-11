Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

New York Yankees fans aren’t alone in daydreaming of glory after waking up to news of Gerrit Cole’s impending arrival in the Bronx.

Oddsmakers pegged the Yankees as co-favorites to win the 2020 World Series on Wednesday after New York and the right-handed flamethrower reportedly agreed to a record-setting, nine-year, $324 million contract. PointsBet USA oddsmakers give the Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers +450 odds to win the next Fall Classic, while the Houston Astros trail closely at +550, according to the Action Network. The Boston Red Sox, Washington Nationals and Atlanta Braves are in the next tier below the three favorites.

The hot stove is cooking and World Series odds are moving. Here are the latest odds via @PointsBetUSA, including where the Yankees stand after signing Gerrit Cole:https://t.co/irbjVX5Clv pic.twitter.com/MQT3h95GhB — The Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) December 11, 2019

The 2020 World Series odds Draftkings Sportsbook set for the Yankees prior to and following Cole’s contract news show the impact of his looming move.

Gerrit Cole changed the Yankees World Series odds quite a bit overnight, literally pic.twitter.com/EsbT6x3Z7g — DraftKings Sportsbook (@DKSportsbook) December 11, 2019

After beginning the offseason with +600 odds, the resurgent “Evil Empire,” er Yankees, have proven again how one big acquisition can alter the MLB landscape.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images